Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $122.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.83.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

