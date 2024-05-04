Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

