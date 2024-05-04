Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 2nd Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104,384 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $947,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

