Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 80,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,036,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,697,000 after purchasing an additional 333,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.97 and a 52-week high of $174.71.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

