Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.3% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 80,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 47.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,036,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,697,000 after purchasing an additional 333,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

