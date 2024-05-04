Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

