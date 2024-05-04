Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

