Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 119,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 108,461 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,382,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $418.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

