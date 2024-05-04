Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 59.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE APH opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

