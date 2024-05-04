Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Aramark worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 112.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aramark by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 201,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 451.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Aramark by 143.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

Aramark stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

