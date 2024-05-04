ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE MT opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

