Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $176.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.