Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.25.
Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant
Assurant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $176.08 on Friday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $118.45 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assurant
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What are earnings reports?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.