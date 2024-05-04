Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.25.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Assurant Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $176.08 on Friday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $118.45 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $169.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.