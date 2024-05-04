Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $264.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $187.20 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

