Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

SBAC stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.32. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.23.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

