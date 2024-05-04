Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

