Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 506,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $58.86 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

