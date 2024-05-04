Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 139.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 50,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 997,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

