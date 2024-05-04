Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Hills
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills
Black Hills Stock Down 0.4 %
BKH stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Black Hills Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Black Hills
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.