Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 564.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

