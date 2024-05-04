Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

