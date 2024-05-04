California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of IPG Photonics worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 248,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 175,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,508. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPGP opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

