Callan Capital LLC Acquires 6,915 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.3% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 80,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,036,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,697,000 after buying an additional 333,670 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.97 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

