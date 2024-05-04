Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 1,185 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $257.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

