Choreo LLC Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in International Paper by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

