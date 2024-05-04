Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 5,047 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

