Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 152,755 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,784,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,606,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

