Choreo LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after buying an additional 1,807,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

