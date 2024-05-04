Choreo LLC Invests $244,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $536.18 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.66.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

