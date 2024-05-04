Choreo LLC Invests $255,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

