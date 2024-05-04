Choreo LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 215,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after buying an additional 355,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

