Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

