Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 17,754 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Vale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,254,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,007,000 after purchasing an additional 150,918 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vale by 49,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,724,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

