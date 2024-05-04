Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 2,122 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

