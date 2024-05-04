Choreo LLC Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 39.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 174.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329,469 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $128.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

