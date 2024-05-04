Choreo LLC Sells 356 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTLS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 257.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

