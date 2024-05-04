Choreo LLC Takes Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,997,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 867.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 181,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

