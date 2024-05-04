Choreo LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $177.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -186.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,202. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.