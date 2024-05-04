Christina Stercken Buys 627 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Christina Stercken purchased 627 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$24.97 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,656.82 ($10,300.54).
Christina Stercken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Christina Stercken acquired 592 shares of Ansell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$26.44 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of A$15,654.85 ($10,299.24).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.
