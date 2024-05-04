Christina Stercken Buys 627 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Christina Stercken purchased 627 shares of Ansell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$24.97 ($16.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,656.82 ($10,300.54).

Christina Stercken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Christina Stercken acquired 592 shares of Ansell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$26.44 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of A$15,654.85 ($10,299.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

Ansell Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

