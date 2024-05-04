Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.77% of Cipher Mining worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIFR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. Analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

