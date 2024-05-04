Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Evercore ISI

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $138.23 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.70%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,630,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.