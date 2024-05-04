CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 62,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

