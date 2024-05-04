Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

