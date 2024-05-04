Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AX opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

