DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 617,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 144,895 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,741,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.29 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

