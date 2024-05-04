Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

DFAX stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

