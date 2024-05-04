Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

ECL opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $11,175,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

