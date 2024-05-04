Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Endava Price Performance

Endava stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $81.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Endava by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,433,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

