Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,082 shares of company stock worth $2,584,060 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FAST opened at $68.43 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

