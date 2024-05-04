Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 465,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 134,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Shares of EEFT opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

